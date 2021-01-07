A 27-year-old mechanic, Friday Ogbu, who allegedly drove recklessly, causing the death of a four-year-old girl, on Thursday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT.

The police charged Ogbu with dangerous driving and manslaughter.

The prosecution counsel, Mayowa Adefioye, told the court that the defendant drove his Toyota Camry with registration Number BWA779HK on the Tunga-maji Anagada expressway and knocked down three pedestrians on December 25.

He said that as a result of the accident, three children sustained different degrees of injuries and on arrival at Lucas Hospital Madalla, one of them was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 27 of the Road Traffic Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Emmanuella Ezeugwu prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

Shafa adjourned the case until February 23 for hearing.