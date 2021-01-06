A 22-year-old mechanic, Damilola Popoola, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ court in Yaba, Lagos for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society.

The police charged Popoola, who resides in Shomolu area of Lagos with two counts of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 14, 2020, at Oke Popo street, in Agbowa area of Lagos.

She said that a member of the community reported that some suspected cult boys were disturbing the peace in the area.

The prosecution said that the anti-cultism unit raided the place and arrested the defendant but his other accomplices escaped.

The offence, she said contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 41 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 41 prescribes seven years imprisonment for the offence of managing an unlawful society while Section 411 provides two-year for conspiracy.

Chief Magistrate L.Y. Balogun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must be related to the defendant.

Balogun adjourned the case until February 22, for mention.