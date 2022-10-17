Mechanic docked for allegedly swindling client of N7m

An auto mechanic, Osho Ogunshakin, was on Monday docked in an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja for allegedly swindling his client of N7 million.

The police charged Ogunshakin who lives in Apo mechanic village, Abuja with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that in October, 2021, the defendant deceived and fraudulently collected N7 million for a plot of land measuring 150 m2 located at the Apo Mechanic Village.

Osho said during police investigation, it was discovered that the same land was sold to another person.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Hassan Mohammed granted the defendant bail in the sum of N4 million with one surety who must live within court jurisdiction.

Mohammed ordered that the surety address must be verified by the court officer and the police officer and National I.D card must be kept at the court.

He also ordered the defendant to deposit N300, 000 to the court as part of bail condition

Mohammed therefore adjourned the case until Nov. 3 for further hearing.