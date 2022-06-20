Mechanic docked for allegedly stealing cell phone worth N600,000

A 20-year-old mechanic, Abdullahi Ibrahim, was on Monday arraigned in an Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a cell phone worth N600,000.

The police charged Ibrahim of Iddo Sarki with criminal trespass, housebreaking, and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Suleiman Damilola, of Giri village Gwagwalada Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on Feb. 28.

Tanko said that the defendant, Ibrahim, A.K.A Masy, criminally broke into the complainant’s house and stole HP laptop, valued at N400,000, and an iphone pro max cell phone, valued at N600,000.

He said that the defendant ran away to an unknown destination until he was tracked by the police.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of Sections 342, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N800,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

Umar said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and provide photocopy of valid means of identification.

He said that the address of the surety should be verified by the court staff and must provide two recent passport photographs.

He said that in default, the defendant should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing.