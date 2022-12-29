Mechanic docked for allegedly stealing car worth N2.7m

A 37-year old mechanic, Emmanuel Timothy, who allegedly stole a Toyota Corolla car valued at N2.7 million, on Thursday appeared before a Kaduna State Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The mechanic, who resides at Narayi High Cost, is facing a charge of stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 19, 2022 at Malali Kaduna.

Leo said that Timothy stole a Toyota Corolla car with registration number KWA 217 GB belonging to the complainant, Solomon Pius.

He said the defendant stole the car where it was parked by the complainant.

The prosecutor said when it discovered that the defendant was behind the theft, the complainant reported the case to the police, leading to his arrest.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

The case was adjourned until January 28, 2023 for hearing.