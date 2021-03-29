A 20-year-old mechanic, China Ezeh, who allegedly sent threatening text messages to his customer, on Monday appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Ezeh with two counts of theft and threat to life.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that Ezeh committed the offence on Feb. 27 at the Living Fountain Street, Owode, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Bassey alleged that Ezeh was first apprehended in January for stealing an alternator and kick starter valve valued at N55,000 from the complainant, Faith Ejere.

The prosecutor submitted that Ezeh stole some spare parts from the complainant’s car.

Ezeh, however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence, he said, is punishable under Sections 56 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.M. Ajayi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 8 for mention.