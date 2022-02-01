Mechanic docked for allegedly selling businessman’s car

A 24-year-old mechanic, David Abdullahi, was on Monday docked in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly selling a businessman’s Toyota Avensis worth N750,000.

The police charged, Abdullahi, who resides in Kwali Area Council, with three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Johnson Matthew, who lives in Kwali Area Council, reported the matter at the Gwagwalada police station on January 16.

Yakubu said that in October 2021, Matthew gave his Toyota Avensis with Registration number KRD 804 CM, valued N750,000, to the defendant to repair.

He said the defendant criminally stole the car original document from the car and sold it to Friday Omoniyi in Gwagwalada.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312, 320 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor objected to the bail application made by the Defence Counsel, Fatima Sanni, adding that the right of the defendant to personal liberty is not absolute.

Yakubu urged the court to refuse the bail of the defendant in the interest of justice.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sanni prayed the court to grant his client to bail and discountenance the application for refusal made by the prosecutor.

She cited section 158, 161 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to buttress her claims for bail.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N900,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum and must be ready to forfeit the money if the defendant jumps bail.

Umar ordered that the surety must own a house in Gwagwalada or anywhere in the FCT and shall submit photocopy of the house document to the court registrar after verification.

He said the the surety must present two recent passport photograph and a valid means of identification.

He said that in default the defendant should be remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until March 7 for hearing.