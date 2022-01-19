Mechanic docked for allegedly damaging customer’s car

A 32-year-old mechanic, Mohammed Salihu, on Wednesday appeared before a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging his customer’s Nissan car.

The police charged Salihu, who resides in Chukuku Kuje Road Gwagwalada, Abuja with criminal breach of trust, cheating and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudulahi Tanko told the court that the matter was reported at the police station by Mercy Osho of Pasali extension Kuje, Abuja on Jan. 15.

Tanko said that the defendant sometimes in December was given a Nissan Primera car for repair in his workshop.

He said that the sum of N42,000 was given to the defendant as workmanship, adding that during the repair he damaged the engine of the car.

Tanko said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections of 311, 320 and 326 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate Oladunmoye Olatunji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Olatunji ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must have a verifiable address.

He adjourned the case until March 31, for hearing.