Mechanic docked for allegedly cheating woman

A mechanic, Peter Emmanuel, was on Monday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly cheating and stealing car spare parts worth N762, 000 belonging to his customer.

The police charged the 27-year old defendant, who resides in One-Man village, Nassarawa, with criminal breach of trust, cheating, mischief and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that sometime in June 2021, the complainant, Ifeoma Edeh, took her black coloured infinity Jeep, with registration number BWR 96 JV to the defendant’s workshop for the repair of a defective auxiliary part.

He alleged that rather than buy a new auxiliary part, the defendant dishonestly destroyed the vehicle and stole parts worth N762, 000.

The prosecutor said the defendant stole an exhaust, front bumper, tyres and ignition key all worth N762,000.

He told the court that the complainant, who resides in 28, Angwan Hakimi, kurudu, Abuja, reported the matter at the Asokoro Police station.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322, 327, 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with three sureties each in like sum.

Maiwada held that the sureties must provide means of identification, deposit utility bill and two passports each that must be verified by the court’s registrar.

He adjourned the case until Nov.3 for mention.