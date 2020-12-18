An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State on Friday sentenced a 38-year-old mechanic, Orebajo Seyi, to three months imprisonment for stealing his customer’s Honda car, valued at N250,000.

The Magistrate, M. O. Somefun, held that all the evidence presented to the court proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of the offence.

Somefun, however, gave the convict an option N10,000 fine.

She also ordered the defendant to refund the N10,000 he collected from the customer before his fine would be accepted.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that defendant committed the offence on October 20 at Obama area of Abeokuta.

Shonibare said the defendant stole the car belonging to the complainant, Samuel Solomon.

He said that the defendant unlawfully sold the car under the pretext of repairing it and converted the money to his personal use.

Shonibare said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant had, however, pleaded not guilty to charge preferred against him.

