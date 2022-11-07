Mechanic bags three months’ imprisonment for stealing car battery

An Area Court in Jos on Monday convicted and sentenced one James Matthew, 18, a mechanic, to three months’ imprisonment for stealing a car battery valued N15,000.

Magistrates Sadiq Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, unanimously sentenced Matthew after he had pleaded guilty to the offence preferred against him.

Matthew begged the court for leniency, while the magistrates gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘A’ Division Police Station on May 5 by one Daflok Maknop.

He said that the convict destroyed his car door and opened the car bonnet and made away with his car battery.

The prosecutor also told the court that during a police investigation, the accused confessed to having stolen the car battery.

The offence, he said, contravened the Section 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code, Law of Northern Nigeria.





