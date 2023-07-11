Mechanic bags four months jail term for stealing motorcycle parts

828 828

A Magistrate’s Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year old mechanic, Umaru Bamaiyi to four months imprisonment for stealing motorcycle parts .

The trial judge, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Bamaiyi after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court however, gave the convict an option to pay N10, 000 fine and also ordered him to pay N17,500 as compensation to the complainant.

The court held that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on June 12, at the Laranto Police Station Jos, by one Sadaam Yahaya, the complainant.

Also Read:

The prosecutor said the convict was given the motorcycle to repair but he removed some vital parts of the machine which included the two tyres, shock absorbers and the rims valued at N17,500.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under the Plateau State Penal Code Law.