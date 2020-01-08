A 23-year-old mechanic, Sani Haruna, was on Wednesday docked at a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly having unlawful canal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl.

Haruna of Katampe II Mpape, Abuja was charged for act of indecency.

The Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that on December 27, 2019 the complainant Munattawu Chidinma reported the matter to the police.

According to him, the complainant reported that the defendant lured one Alamezie Chiamaka into his room and had unlawful canal knowledge of her which led to her bleeding through the vagina.

Ochayi said the offence contravened the provisions of section 283 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with one reliable and reasonable surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till January 29, for hearing.