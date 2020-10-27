A 25-year-old mechanic, Albert Olaposi, has allegedly beheaded his five-year-old daughter, Mercy, in Gbongan area of Osun State.

According to available information, the mechanic has since been on the run.

Olaposi was said to have gone to pick Mercy, living with her paternal grandmother in the Oke Oje area of Gbongan, while her parents live in another area of the town, on Monday.

He beheaded her thereafter.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development.

Opalola said the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, adding that the police had launched a manhunt for the suspect.