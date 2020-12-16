A 28-year-old man, Idris Bashir, was on Wednesday arraigned at a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing a cell phone.

The defendant, who resides at Lugbe, Abuja, is facing charges of criminal trespass and theft.

Bashir, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that Joy Ugbor of FHA Karu, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on November 17.

“The victim (complainant) alleged that on same date, while she was in her shop (salon) powering her Gionee F250 phone valued at N60,000, she fell asleep in the process.

“To the complainant’s greatest surprise, the defendant entered the shop, stole the phone and zoomed off in a motorcycle before he was chased and arrested,” Adeyanju said.

He said the offences contravened sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until February 3, 2021 for hearing.