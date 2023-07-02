Mecca is a leveller, Mercy Aigbe says at Hajj + Video, photo

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has again spoken out from Saudi Arabia, where she is undergoing this year’s Hajj.

The popular actress had on arrival in the holy city shared photos of herself set for the hajj.

Speaking again as the journey progressed, she said it was a good thing that the hajj was a leveller for all.

This followed her trekking with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, for about two hours and how they had to stop, like others, for refreshment.

Aigbe, who gave the time of the post as 1:30am and location as Jammarat, wrote: “After a tedious 2hours long walk from Minna to Jammarat we had to fuel our bodies with the free food given to us at Jammarat, to get ready to stone Shaytan 👊

“See Alhaji’s @kazimadeoti shining, ebi ti pa Baba (translated reads: Hunger has taken its toll on father) 😩😂😂😂😂😂😂

“Mecca is a LEVELLER!!! One very important thing i RELEARNT in Mecca, is that no matter who you are, your social status, race, gender, young, old, we are on equal in the sight of God!!!!”