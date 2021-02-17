Federal Government says measures are already in place to ensure the safe release of the abducted students, some staff and members of their families in Government Science College Kagara.



The Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this when he led the Federal Government delegation to the state for a first hand information of what had happened.



Alhaji Mohammed who noticed that the state government had already swung into action, endorsed the steps taken and stressed that Federal Government will not surrender its sovereignty to criminals but reassured the people of the state in particular and Nigeria in general that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safety of all.



The Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, in his remarks said both kinetic and non kinetic approach will be used to secure the release of the students and others, adding that there will be a confluence of efforts both political as well as military to resolve the issue.



He said President Muhammadu Buhari is resolved and determined to apply whatever it takes to ensure safety of lives and property in the country.



Also speaking, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu said a lot of strategy has been put in place to deal with the situation, adding that the rate of banditry and kidnappings in the country has remained an issue of concern to the Federal Government.



The IGP stated that the Police are working in synergy with other security agencies within the communities to ensure that the kidnapped students as well as others travelling along Zungeru-Kontagora road are freed unharmed.



He said the Force will reinforce the strategy deployed in the release of Kankara students in Katsina State to also achieve the same feat in addition to using its constitutional approach to tackle the situation.



In order to ensure the state is kept peaceful and the criminals dealt with, the IGP said the police have deployed four units of Mobile Police Force men to the state and are working with the Department of State Security Service to reinforce security.



Earlier, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had briefed the delegation on the security situation and the efforts made so far to ensure the safe return of the students and others that have been abducted.



He expressed delight over the prompt action taken by the Federal Government on the incident and said he is hopeful that the abducted people will be released soon.



The Federal Government’s delegation included Ministers of Information Lai Mohammed, Interior Rauf Aregbesola and Police Affair Mohammed Maigari Dingydi as well as National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.