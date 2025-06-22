MDCN raises UniAbuja admission quota from 75 to 200

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has approved an increase in the admission quota for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme at the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) from 75 to 200.

The increase in admission quota followed a rigorous re-accreditation process and in line with efforts to expand access to medical education in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob.

Yakoob said the announcement was made by the Registrar of the Council, Prof. Fatima Kyari, following a rigorous and objective re-accreditation exercise conducted at the university by a 17-member MDCN team.

Kyari commended the university’s efforts in improving its facilities while emphasising the need for further development in several critical areas.

She highlighted areas requiring attention, including the number and capacity of academic staff, pathology laboratories, transportation, and clinical skills support.

She noted that the increase in quota was based on a resource-based carrying capacity model.

She said: “When we talk about quota, we are referring to the resource-based carrying capacity.

“For a quota of 150 students, you need 450 bed spaces for clinical training. You currently have 360.

“For 200, you need 600.

“However, we want to align with your growth aspirations.

“The nation needs more doctors, and as Abuja is the capital, it should rise to the occasion.

“So, we are giving you 200.”

Kyari added that the council would continue to monitor the University’s compliance and provide support as it built further capacity and infrastructure.

She added: “We are not just here to point out what is available or lacking.

“We are here to encourage the university to keep striving toward meeting all required standards.”

She also noted that the quota upgrade aligned with the Federal Government’s broader goal of expanding access to medical education and addressing the national shortage of doctors.

She said: “The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare has laid out a bold four-point agenda under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

“At the heart of this agenda is the strengthening of our healthcare workforce, from training to retention, as a critical driver for achieving universal health coverage and improved health outcomes.”

The re-accreditation process, Kyari emphasised, was guided by standards such as infrastructure adequacy, faculty strength, student-to-resource ratio, clinical training exposure, and governance of the medical school.

Responding to the announcement, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Patricia Lar, expressed gratitude to the MDCN.

Lar said: “The joy we feel regarding this announcement is boundless.

“We opened all our doors, there was no cover-up.

“We did our best, and the constructive feedback from the MDCN will push us to aim even higher.”

Lar affirmed the University’s commitment to continuous growth and excellence in medical education.

She added: “We have been working tirelessly to grow the University and ensure our College of Health Sciences meets global standards.

“I am proud to be leading the University at this critical moment.

“Even if I am no longer in office when my tenure ends, I am confident that a solid foundation has been laid and progress will continue.”

