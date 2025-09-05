MDCAN bemoans dwindling economy, demands living wage for doctors, health workers

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s worsening economic situation, warning that it is taking a heavy toll on healthcare delivery and the general wellbeing of citizens.

This was as the association advocated for a living wage for doctors across the country, noting that a minimum wage was not sustainable for not only doctors but all health workers amid the economic challenges in the country.

MDCAN made the call on Thursday during its 14th Biennial Delegates’ Meeting and Scientific Conference held in Enugu, themed “Otanisi Psychosis: The Mental Health Implications of the Dwindling Socio-Economic Fortunes of Nigerians.”

National President of MDCAN, Prof. Muhammed A. Mohammed, attributed the mass exodus of Nigerian doctors to poor remuneration, infrastructural decay, and insecurity, stressing that the minimum wage was no longer sustainable for doctors or other health workers.

“Remuneration, which is key, must be increased—not just for consultants or doctors, but for all healthcare workers.

“Nigerian doctors deserve a living wage, not just a minimum wage,” Mohammed said, urging the government to view improved welfare as a patriotic investment.

He explained that the biennial meeting serves as a platform for members to review medical practice, training, and research, while proffering solutions to national health challenges.

On behalf of the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Medical and Allied Health Sciences, Enugu State, disclosed that the government is doubling quotas in medical schools to address manpower shortages.

“The policy now is to equip medical schools with stronger capacity so they can train more students without compromising quality,” he noted.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Prof. Obinna Onodugo, urged MDCAN members to unite for improved healthcare delivery.

Also speaking, H.R.M. Igwe Sir F.O. Nwatu, Grand Patron of the Enugu Council of Traditional Rulers, commended MDCAN for a free medical outreach in his community and praised Governor Peter Mbah for policies aimed at reducing maternal mortality in the state.

Prof. Appolos Chidi Ndukuba, MDCAN Vice President I and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, likened today’s hardship to the austerity era of the 1980s.

“In the 1980s, Nigerians experienced starvation and visible malnutrition—what we called Otanisi in Igboland. Today, Nigerians are again being thrown into similar hardship.

“That is why we chose the theme ‘Otanisi Psychosis’ to highlight the mental health implications of this decline,” he explained.

Dr. Uchenna Dilibe, Chairman of MDCAN UNTH chapter, added that the economic downturn was driving many Nigerians into depression and irrational behaviour, stressing the urgent need to address infrastructural deficits in hospitals and improve welfare for doctors and health practitioners.

