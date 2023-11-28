MD of private security firm who fled from Anambra nabbed in Abuja

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Chief Jeff Nweke, the Managing Director of Blue Shield Securities, a private security company in Awka, the state capital.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria.

NAN reports that the police had accused Nweke of sponsoring nude protests in Awka against the police with a view to avoiding criminal charges against him.

The Command also accused him of illegal possession of firearms, land grabbing, shooting of police personnel and terrorism.

It claimed that the matter was charged to three courts, but the suspect refused to appear in any.

The Anambra State police boss said that the suspect had “been on the run” but was arrested in Abuja on Friday.

CP Adeoye told NAN on Monday in Awka: “Yes, Jeff Nweke has been arrested.

“He was arrested in Abuja last Friday.

“His arrest is with respect to the various charges against him and his arraignment, which he has evaded.”