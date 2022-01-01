MD of FG’s agency gathers 2,500 clerics to pray for Tinubu’s presidential ambition

The Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Abdullmumini Jibrin Kofa, has put together over 2,500 clerics to offer supplication to God on the 2023 presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The prayers for the success of the former Lagos State Governor in the election took place on Saturday in Kano.

Kofa, former House of Representatives member, who represented Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency, organised the prayer session in his hometown of Kofa in Bebeji Local Government Area, Kano State.

It commenced at about 11:30am.

The prayer, which was attended by politicians from across the state, was led by the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki, who recited verses from the Holy Qur’an.

After the prayer session, Kofa gave scholarship grants to 2,500 girls and empowered another 2,500 youths who underwent training in various skills under his empowerment program.

He said: “This special prayer was organised for the success of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections as well as for peace and stability in the country.

“Today a total of 2,500 youths received startup capital and scholarship grants to over 2,500 girls selected from the 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State.

“Each of the beneficiaries received financial support ranging from N100,000 downwards.”