MD declared wanted by NDLEA 10 months ago arrested

The Managing Director of Ovidaq International Limited, Dominic Chiegozie Obijiaku, who was declared wanted 10 months ago by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has been arrested.

According to information available to The Eagle Online on Sunday, the wanted Managing Director was apprehended on April 26, 2025.

Obijiaku was declared wanted in 2024 over his alleged involvement in the importation of a consignment of 2,616,060 pills of tramadol 225mg intercepted by the NDLEA at Apapa seaport in Lagos State on July 28, 2024.

A follow-up operation in the house of the 52-year-old in Lekki, Lagos State led to the seizure of 51 wraps of Canadian Loud weighing 34grams.

