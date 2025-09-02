MCDN releases Media Career Check-Up 2025 Report

The Media Career Development Network (MCDN) has announced the release of its Media Career Check-Up Report 2025.

It is aimed at helping Nigerian journalists reflect on their career journeys, identify growth gaps, and provide tailored guidance for their professional development.

The Executive Director of MCDN, Lekan Otufodunrin, said in a statement that the report, titled: “Media Career Check-Up 2025: Lessons, Gaps, and Growth Paths for Nigerian Journalists,” is based on personalised assessments conducted with journalists across different beats and media platforms.

Otufodunrin said: “It highlights common challenges in areas such as career planning, mentorship, digital skills, welfare, work-life balance, and leadership development.

“The report also outlines practical recommendations for strengthening journalism in Nigeria, including fostering a culture of mentorship, providing continuous professional development opportunities, and promoting initiatives that enhance journalists’ well-being.”

According to the MCDN, the findings not only serve as a guide for individual journalists but also provide important insights for newsroom leaders and media support organisations in Nigeria and beyond on how best to support journalists’ growth and sustainability in the profession.

Otufodunrin said: “Just as regular health check-ups help people stay healthy, journalists also need career check-ups to reflect, adjust, and grow in their profession.

“This report gives a picture of what journalists are struggling with and what they need to thrive.

“We believe both journalists and the organisations that support them will find it useful.”

MCDN will be holding newsroom briefings to discuss the findings and engage with editors and media managers on how they can better support their teams’ career development.

The full report is available for free download via the MCDN website:

