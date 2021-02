Interior designer and MC Oluomo’s lover, Ehi Ogbebor, has been conferred with the honorary chieftaincy title of Yeye Oge of Ibadanland.

The interior designer took to Instagram to share the video and photos of the emissaries of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, paying her a visit.

Reading a letter delivered from the Olubadan, Ogbebor disclosed her new title.

She also thanked the Olubadan and his representatives for the honour.