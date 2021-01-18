Ehi Ogbebor has reacted to the video showing her collecting what looks like a card from the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported that at the weekend, Ehi and the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, attended the fifth anniversary of the coronation of the Oluwo of Iwo.

After the ceremony, a viral video captured the Oluwo of Iwo hugging MC Oluomo as he bade him goodbye, while Egbebor was seen in the car.

As Oluwo hugged MC Oluomo, who had his back to the interior decorator, the Oluwo was seen putting some thing in Ogbebor’s hand and she immediately collects it and puts it away.

Meanwhile, viewers of the video concluded that Oluwo gave her his number while Oluomo’s back was turned.

While responding, Ogbebor shared a chat between her and the Oluwo.

In the chat, the Oluwo was telling her that he saw the viral video and the interpretation people were giving it and Ogbebor told him not to worry because people will always talk.

Ogbebor explained that those talking don’t know that she has known the Oluwo for a long time and she has his contact details.

The Oluwo then asked her how MC Oluomo was taking the whole thing and she told him that her man laughed it off because he knows it’s not true.