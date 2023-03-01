MC Oluomo to Tinubu: You’ve overcome a lot to emerge president-elect

The Chairman of the Lagos State Park Management System, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has praised the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his doggedness.

Akinsanya spoke in a post on his Instagram page after the former two-term Governor of Lagos State emerged winner.

Tinubu was pronounced the winner of the poll in the early hours of Wednesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Reacting, Akinsanya wrote on his Instagram page: “My amiable President His excellency Bola Hamed Tinubu, I am proud to have you as our president-elect owning to your pedigree, achievements, and experience.

“True leaders emerge, not during the time of peace but in the time of war, you have overcome so much in terms of success and challenges from the Naira Redesign and fuel scarcity among so many more issues that arise.

“You have surmounted numerous challenges and proven yourself a true leader worthy of the support of his people.

“Thank you all Nigerians and God bless us all.”