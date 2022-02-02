MC Oluomo qualified to be Oshodi monarch — Royal family scribe

The Secretary of Kupoluyi Royal Family, popularly known as Almaroof, Prince Abdulwasiu Almaroof, has declared that the Lagos State Council Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, is qualified to be a monarch in Oshodi area of the state.

The Secretary of the Royal Family said this at a news briefing on Tuesday, where he gave reasons that qualify Oluomo.

Almaroof, at a briefing with other members of the royal house in Oshodi, said Akinsanya’s grandmother was Alhaja Shadia Almroof.

He said: “He (Akinsanya) is from the Kupoluyi Royal Family and that is not contestable.

“The family held a meeting recently and picked him (Akinsanya) as our candidate for the Oshodi monarch.

“We expect other ruling houses to also announce their candidates.

“From those candidates, a monarch would eventually emerge.

“So far, in Oshodi, we have had 11 Baales, but out of these Baales, only two were recognised by the state government.

“They are from the Ajenifuja and Kupoluyi families.

“This made the Kupoluyi family a prominent ruling house in Oshodi.

“The first prominent kingmaker in Oshodi, who happens to be my grandfather, Pa Salaudeen Almoroof Ewa, is also from the Kupoluyi ruling house.

“This makes our family entitled to the stool.

“Akinsanya is a bonafide member of Kupoluyi family.

“The family of Pa Salaudeen Almoroof, known as Arota Ologun, comprises 13 branches.

“One of the children is Alhaja Sadia Almaroof, who gave birth to MC Oluomo’s father.”

The position of Almaroof is contrary to that of the Chairman, Oshodi-Tapa Chieftaincy Family, Maroof-deen Oshodi, that Akinsanya has no right to the throne because he is not a member of the family.

