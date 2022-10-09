MC Oluomo holds five-million-man Lagos rally for Tinubu

The chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages management committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have defied the heavy rain to hold their five-million-man rally in Lagos State on Sunday.

The march commenced with a mammoth crowd at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and will end at Oshodi.

There was a heavy presence of security operatives as serious traffic gridlocks were seen along Funsho Williams avenue, Yaba-Ikorodu road and other neighbouring communities of Surulere.

During the rally, two Fuji musicians, Sulaimon Adio, popularly known as Atawewe and Sulaimon Adekunle Alao popularly known as Malaika joined to show their solidarity for Tinubu.

