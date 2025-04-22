MC Oluomo fires back at critics over ‘Kundusi’ gaffe, says my children are US, UK citizens

The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has responded to growing mockery online over his spoken English with a fiery comeback, emphasising legacy over language.

In a now-viral video clip from a recent public gathering, MC Oluomo addressed critics who mocked a slip he made while speaking English, particularly his mispronunciation of “kudos” as “Kundusi.”

Unfazed by the criticism, the Lagos Transport Union boss doubled down, asserting that while English may not be his strength, his life achievements far outweigh any grammatical errors.

According to him, he is uneducated and could probably be bad at expressing himself in the English language, but he trained his children well, and they are now citizens of the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

“I stayed there and worked hard, but I wasn’t educated. See, they said I said Kundus, is Kundus not my son/ You are educated; what have you done? They should go and compete with my children.

“I raised my children in wealth. My children are citizens of America, citizens of the UK. I worked hard to get to that level. Kundus, kudos, what’s the difference? What do you want to hear? English is not my mother tongue, Yoruba is,” he said.

The union leader also used the moment to highlight his journey of resilience, stressing, “I started as a bus conductor, then as a treasurer of a unit of NURTW, to unit chairman, to branch deputy treasurer, to branch treasurer, to branch chairman, to state chairman, and then to national president. I worked hard to get here. I am not educated.

“So they are mocking me for saying ‘kundusi’, is my child not Qudus? You that you are educated, what did you do?,” he queried.

MC Oluomo credited his success to sheer determination and strategic effort, stating that his lack of formal education did not prevent him from making an impact or securing a better future for his family

