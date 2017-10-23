Mbappe wins Golden Boy award

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named the winner of the Golden Boy award.

Last week, it was revealed that Mbappe, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus were in the running for the accolade, which recognises the best players competing in Europe.

However, Tuttosport has revealed that Mbappe won the award by 142 votes from Dembele, with Jesus claiming third position.

Last season, Mbappe played a key role as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League before losing out to Juventus.

The teenager’s form led to a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain, where the French international has scored four times in 11 appearances during the early stages of this season.