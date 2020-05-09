Ligue 1 Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe has said the award should be shared between him and Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder as both finished on 18 goals this season.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was deemed the sole top scorer on Thursday after the league was ended prematurely as he had more goals from open play.

Three of Ben Yedder’s goals came from penalties.

Taking to Twitter, Mbappe thanked fans for their messages of support, but said his international teammate should also have received an award.

“Thank you for all your messages. I think that Wissam also deserves a trophy, like the Premier League did last season, to reward his year,” he tweeted.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were all awarded the 2018-19 Golden Boot in the Premier League for finishing the season with 22 goals each.

Ben Yedder responded to Mbappe on Twitter and thanked him for his support.

“Thank you bro, congratulations to you… We can alternate if you want,” he said.

Mbappe also won the league’s Golden Boot last year, scoring 33 goals.

PSG were awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was cancelled.

They were 12 points ahead of Marseille when the season was initially suspended in March.