Mbappe tops Golden Boy award shortlist 

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe is joined by four Premier League starlets in the 40-man shortlist for the 2018 Golden Boy award.

The prestigious award, presented to the best young player under 21, has been handed out by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosort since 2003.

Paris-Saint-Germain forward Mbappe is seeking to become the first-ever two-time winner, having collected the award last year.

The 19-year-old scored 21 goals for PSG last season and played an integral role in France lifting the World Cup – in which he was named FIFA’s Best Young Player.

He faces competition from Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Everton midfielder Tom Davies, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Manchester United’s £19 million summer signing Diego Dalot.

Other names on the list include Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and Roma’s Justin Kluivert.

Past winners include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling.

