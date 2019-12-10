Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly failed with their latest attempt to extend the contract of Kylian Mbappe.

Despite the World Cup winner still having two-and-a-half years on his existing deal, PSG are aware that Real Madrid are ready to make an approach for the France international.

Sporting director Leonardo has frequently ruled out the possibility of the 20-year-old joining a new club during the summer transfer window.

However, according to Marca, the forward continues to insist that he will not pen fresh terms at Parc des Princes.

The report claimed that there is now concern regarding the player’s attitude at the Ligue 1 giants, potentially increasing the chances of a sale in 2020.

Mbappe has reacted indifferently when being substituted in PSG’s last two Ligue 1 games against Nantes and Montpellier HSC.