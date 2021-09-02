Mbappe out of France World Cup qualifiers

Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France’s World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Finland after sustaining a calf injury in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Bosnia, the French federation said on Thursday.

“Kylian Mbappe felt a pain in his right calf at the end of the match against Bosnia in Strasbourg on Wednesday, which means he will not be able to take part in the next two matches of the French team, in Ukraine on Saturday and against Finland in Lyon next Tuesday,” the FFF said in statement.

“The Paris Saint-Germain striker has been released to his club. He will leave the squad in the evening and will not be replaced for the trip to Ukraine.”

World champions France top Group D with eight points from four games.