Mbappe grabs hat-trick as PSG cruise in Coupe de France

Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) breezed through to the Coupe de France last 16 with a 4-0 win over Vannes.

Presnel Kimpembe was also on target for the defending champions, who remain unbeaten in 90 minutes in the competition since 2014.

The skipper headed the runaway Ligue 1 leaders in front after 28 minutes at Stade de la Rabine.

Mbappe then took centre stage after the break, striking three times to put the fourth-tier side to the sword.

Unbeaten against lower-league opposition in the Coupe de France since 2010, a much-changed PSG quickly imposed their authority on proceedings, enjoying over three-quarters of the possession.

The visitors, who have won six of the last seven editions of this competition, also registered eight shots inside the opening 25 minutes.

Kimpembe, Xavi Simons, Ander Herrera and Georginio Wijnaldum all drew saves from Clement Petrel.

But there was no denying Kimpembe, who broke the deadlock with a free header from Nuno Mendes’ corner.

Kimpembe turned provider 14 minutes after the restart, with Mbappe latching on to his hopeful long ball and racing away before doubling the lead.

The France striker made it 3-0 in emphatic fashion in the 71st minute as he fired a stunning 20-yard effort into the top corner from Simons’ pass.

That was the talisman’s fourth brace in as many appearances for PSG in all competitions.

But hungry for more, he completed his hat-trick five minutes later, playing a neat one-two with Eric Ebimbe before sliding into the empty net.