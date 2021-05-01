Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has emerged as a doubt for his side’s Champions League semi-final second leg away to Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

The 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes of PSG’s 2-1 defeat to the English side in the first leg of their last-four contest in Paris on Wednesday.

Mbappe will not be involved in Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash with Lens, though, with the French champions revealing that the France international has suffered a calf problem.

PSG have not disclosed how long the World Cup winner will be on the sidelines, but he has now emerged as a major doubt for the clash at the Etihad Stadium next week.

Mbappe, who continues to be linked with a move away from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, has scored 37 goals and registered 10 assists in 43 appearances at club level this term.

PSG are expected to sell the Frenchman during this summer’s transfer window if he does not sign a new contract, with Real Madrid thought to be the firm favourites for his signature.