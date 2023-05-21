Mbang: A loss of our nation’s moral pillar – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has summed up the demise of Prelate and Emeritus President of the World Methodist Council, Dr. Sunday Mbang, as a huge loss of one of the moral pillars of our nation.

In his condolence message, released by his Media Office in Abuja at the weekend, the Wazirin Adamawa eulogised the late President of Nigeria’s Inter Religious Council and Head of Methodist, who served meritoriously for over four decades, as “a true servant of God and humanity whose indelible imprints shall live forever.”

According to Atiku, “Prelate Mbang was a pioneer and pathfinding patriarchal clergyman and chaplain in Lagos and elsewhere. He was also the first Black President of the World Methodist Council and among the founding members of the Fathers of Faith, who regularly prayed for peace and concord in our country. His death has increased the deficit tally of accomplished moral pillars, religious conscience, and counselling compass of our nation”.

While praying for the acceptance of the soul of the Prelate, Atiku urged Christians of the Methodist Faith and indeed all Christians to emulate the great deeds and virtuous lifestyle of the deceased, by immortalising him through the propagation of his progressive and dynamic value addition to the nation and their creed.

The former Vice President, while observing that the demise of Dr. Mbang would create a vacuum, however, emphasised that the great leader had already replicated the spirit of diligence, steadfastness, honesty and integrity in his teeming followers.