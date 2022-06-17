Mbaka: Peter Obi can’t be Nigeria’s president because he is stingy

A Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, can’t win the 2023 election because he is stingy.

Mbaka spoke during one of his programmes in Enugu, adding: “An old man president is better than a stingy young man.”

He said: “A stingy man that cannot give people his money.

“With this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want.

“You want to die of hunger?

“Are you people insane?

“Where is the Holy Spirit?

“It is now that Atiku (Abubakar) is seriously contesting for president, now that he is contesting without Peter Obi, it is now that he is serious.

“We want somebody that is serious.

“Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes president, he will close down this ministry.

“What we are doing is spiritual.

“Listen, a good old man is better than a young wicked man.

“Peter Obi is going nowhere as far as God lives.

“If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi.

“I should not have talked, but I saw my video going round everywhere as if Fr. Mbaka wholeheartedly came out and apologised.

“No, I didn’t apologise wholeheartedly.

“It was out of duress.

“I had to obey my Bishop.

“In obedience I had to.

“It is not of my volition.

“I did it because I am a Catholic priest.

“My Bishop said do it.

“My own is: ‘Yes, my Lord.’

“I did not say he (Obi) is a bad man.

“I said he is a stingy man.

“A hungry man wants someone that is generous.

“The man has so much money, but he is: ‘I, me, myself.”

“But that money will not be useful to him.

“I am very happy now that I have spoken out.

“That apology is a poisonous curse against Peter Obi.

“If he is wise, he should have come here after that apology to say he is sorry, but he waited.

“Anybody supporting him is wasting his money.

“He is going nowhere.”