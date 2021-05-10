The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has apologised to the Catholic Church within and outside Nigeria and Bishop Callistus Onaga of Enugu Diocese for the unruly behaviour of his adherents following his reported “disappearance”.

Mbaka tendered the apology on Sunday at the Adoration Ground, Umuchigbo in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State during a service.

It will be recalled that member of the AMEN had on May 5 damaged the residence of Bishop Onaga following the absence of Mbaka at the weekly programme at the Adoration Ground.

His absence was termed to mean he had been kidnapped.

At the residence of the Bishop, the supporters went wild, damaging the building.

But Mbaka on Sunday said: “My bishop and I are not arguing.

“There is no dispute between us.

“A lot of people want to put conflict between us, but what’s inside of me won’t allow it to succeed.

“I do not fight the Catholic Church.

“It cannot happen.

“All I have is the church.

“I have worked in the church for more than 25 years.

“Why should I start fighting it?”

“I go on my knees and apologise to the Catholic Church for everything that happened.

“If I have said something wrong, please forgive me.”