The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Callistus Onaga has declared a one week of prayer over the invasion of the diocesan central place of worship in Enugu.

Onaga disclosed this in a statement on Thursday while reacting to a mob attack on the place of worship and his official residence in Igboeze Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Recall that some protesting youths suspected to be members of the Adoration Ministries; Enugu had on Wednesday invaded the Bishop’s official residence and the Holy Ghost Cathedral beside Ogbette Main Market, Enugu.

The irate youths were protesting the alleged ‘disappearance’ of the director of the ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka,

Onaga said that the protesters violently broke into the diocesan cathedral and desecrated the holy altar of sacrifice.

“Over and above this, they brutally vandalised the diocesan bishop’s residence, the cathedral parish house and the secretariat building complex,” he said.

The Bishop, therefore, called on all Catholic Parishes, Chaplaincies and Religious Houses in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu to embark on prayer of Atonement and Reparation over the incident.

“I hereby declare and call for a one week union of prayer in reparation and atonement for this heinous act against our central place of worship and the sanctity of the church.

“The prayer begins from Friday May 7 to Friday May 14 and every parish, chaplaincy and religious community in the diocese is obliged to participate in this holy activity.

“I enjoin you to remain sober and keep the diocese in prayer. With divine assistance and grace, we shall overcome this challenging moment,” Onaga said.