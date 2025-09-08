Mbah’s transformations, testament of good governance — Methodist Prelate

The Methodist Church Prelate, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Aba, says the massive security and infrastructure development in Enugu State by Governor Peter Mbah is an example of good governance in a democratic system.

He made the commendation at the conferment of awards and thanksgiving service to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Enugu Methodist Archdiocese on Sunday.

Aba said that the high tech security apparatus in the state was amazing, adding that with the app, security was guaranteed in the state.

He said: “I went to the Command and Control Center at the Government House and from there, I watched almost every part of Enugu State within minutes, including the Archbishop’s House in Enugu.

“The International Conference Centre where we held our colloquium is another example of good governance.

“The ICC is a masterpiece.”

The Prelate urged other state governments to emulate Mbah’s leadership aimed at transforming the state within two years in office.

In his sermon, themed: “He will Rise Again,” Aba urged Nigerians to be patient with God and change from their evil ways as the country would rise again.

Aba congratulated Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, the Secretary of the Police Service Commission, and Chief Nana Ogbodo, the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, on their investiture of the Knights of John Wesley (KJW) and for their contributions to the church.

In his remarks, Governor Mbah commended the Methodist Church for its efforts to combat rising cultism and rituals by the youth in the South East which, he said, was alien to Igbos.

Mbah, represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, said that the state government needed all the support to eradicate crime, stressing that the state had deployed modern security measures to fight insecurity in the state.

The governor also praised the church for its focus on education development noting that development strides in Igboland was as a result of proper foundation in education.

“All the industries we see in the South East is the function of the foundation of education,” he said.

While congratulating the awardees on their investiture, Mbah promised to support the church in its developmental efforts especially in the area of education.

Earlier, the host and Archbishop of Enugu Archdiocese of the Methodist Church, Most Rev. Christopher Edeh, thanked the prelate for his weeklong apostolic visit to the state.

Edeh said that the archdiocese would continue to intensify efforts in its crusade against cultism known as “Okeite” as well as promoting its evangelism across the state.

The new knights, Nnamani and Ogbodo, promised to use their new position to serve God and humanity in their various endeavours.

The major highlight of the event was the launch of a book on: “History and Development of Methodism in Enugu Diocese/ Archdiocese: 1975-2025,” compiled by Dr. Phillemon Agu.

