Mbah unveils renovated Hotel Presidential abandoned two decades ago

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Thursday, inaugurated the newly renovated Hotel Presidential, Enugu aimed at boosting the economy of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the hotel was built and inaugurated by Dr. Michael Okpara, the premier of Eastern Nigeria in 1963.

It was then abandoned for over two decades.

NAN reports that Governor Mbah, on assumption of office, renovated and upgraded the hotel.

Unveiling the hotel, Mbah, who described the event as a homecoming for history, recalled that over decades, the hotel had been neglected.

He said, “62 years ago, our forebears, under the visionary leadership of Dr Michael Okpara, built this landmark as a symbol of Eastern region’s resilience, elegance and enterprise.

“Over the decades, time and neglect dimmed its light. For about 15 years, this glorious edifice stood as an affront to our pride and something contrary to what we represent”.

The governor said that when they came into office, his administration made a strong pledge to recover and revive those moribund assets belonging to Enugu people.

This, he said, was to make Enugu, the preferred destination for investment, tourism, living, and leisure.

“We made a deliberate decision to convert dormant assets into productive assets, turn liabilities into engines of growth and the standards for this hotel’s revamp were truly world-class.

“That is why this unveiling is more than opening the doors of a hotel but reopening of Enugu’s confidence,” the governor added.

Mbah also described the hotel as strategic enabler of the state’s growth plan, comprising the ambitious targets to grow Enugu’s economy to, at least, $30 billion and achieve zero poverty headcount rate.

He explained that the hotel now met the expectation of today’s travelers with modern rooms, suites and efficient lifts as well as safety systems.

Others were contemporary conference halls, event spaces, improved culinary, reliable power, water and digital comfort.

He commended managers and the concessionaires and Amber Hospitality for believing in Enugu’s potential as well as the contractors for their attention to details.

“Our gratitude also goes to the Commissioners for Works

and Infrastructure, Gerald Otiji, and Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke.

Also speaking, Madueke while hailing the rebirth of the hotel, said for years, the edifice’s glory faded as a result of poor management and neglect.

“The hotel stood abandoned, a painful shadow of itself. When Hotel Presidential fell silent, something in Enugu people felt silent too.

“Many of us passed by with heavy hearts, remembering the laughter that once echoed in its home but Mbah came and changed the narrative.

“Today’s resurrection is a proof that what was lost can be restored,” she said.

Earlier, the Enugu North Council Chairman, Ibenaku Onoh, said the celebration was not just about the brick and mortar or the modern finishing of the hotel but the restoration of the historic place.

He thanked Mbah for the numerous projects he had been siting in the area.

