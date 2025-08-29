Mbah revamps Nigergas Plant abandoned over 35 years ago

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Thursday unveiled the revamped and upgraded Nigergas Company Limited abandoned over 35 years ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigergas Limited was established by the late Dr, Michael Okpara Administration in 1962.

This was done in partnership with an Italian firm, Siad Machine Impianti.

It was producing acetylene, nitrogen, medical oxygen, and welding/process oxygen and was later inherited by Enugu State after the redistribution of assets of the old East Central State.

Unveiling the plant at Emene in Enugu, Mbah said Nigergas had so far created direct employment for over 100 skilled and semi-skilled workers.

According to him, the gas plant will further create over 5,000 indirect jobs across distribution, fabrication, transport, and supplies chain.

The governor added that the new plant had a capacity to produce 100 cubic metres of oxygen per hour and 45 cubic metres of acetylene per hour.

He stressed that the revival of the gas plant was another proof of his administration’s commitment to reviving state-owned moribund assets and grow Enugu State’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

Mbah said: “What we have revived and unveiled today is not simply metal and a network of pipes, it is the restoration of purpose, dignity and productivity to a site that once symbolised Eastern Nigeria’s industrial promise.

“It is rooted in the conviction that Enugu can become a truly diversified, self-reliant economy if we muster the will to do things differently to launch us to the future we dream.”

Mbah said the government approved a full rehabilitation scheme and a management model that blended public ownership with private-sector performance discipline.

He added: “The intention was clear: retain public ownership, but run the facility on modern, accountable and commercially viable lines.

“So, today, Nigergas returns to production with modernised equipment and clear technical specifications designed to meet immediate healthcare and industry needs.”

Mbah explained that the plant’s installed capacity had been upgraded to produce significant volumes of medical and industrial gases, ensuring steady local supply and reducing dependence on distant and expensive suppliers.

He said: “Crucially, the plant will supply liquid oxygen, medical and industrial oxygen, and acetylene gas to hospitals, welders, agro-processors and manufacturers, improving clinical outcomes and reducing production costs for businesses that are the backbone of local livelihoods.

“We will soon bring on stream these additional products: nitrogen; argon gas; carbon dioxide; and CNG stations.”

The governor maintained that Nigergas revival would guarantee access to reliable medical oxygen to save lives, on-demand industrial gases to lower operating costs, speeds turnaround and keeps workshops and factories turning.

“These improvements ripple outward: increased industrial activity, strengthens our revenue base, and deepens opportunities for MSMEs,” he said.

He commended the Managing Director of the Enugu State Investment Authority, and the Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the engineering firm, Ten Gas Development Limited, a division of INDEV GROUP, for their roles.

Also speaking, Ogbu-Nwobodo said the gas plant was abandoned for over three decades due to mismanagement, misappropriation of revenue, abuse of company resources, nepotism, and weak corporate governance.

The Managing Director, Ten Gas Development Limited, Chief Chike Madueke, noted that the restored Nigergas would provide training and thousands of employment opportunities for the youths of the state.

