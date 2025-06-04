Mbah receives Immigration officer who apprehended fleeing Enugu ritual suspect

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has received the immigration officer, Prince Ugochukwu Orji, who apprehended the suspected runaway Enugu ritualist and Kidnapper, Obi-Levi Obieze.

Orji refused to take the N10 million bribe offered by the suspect to enable him flee the country and escape arrest for his alleged involvement in kidnapping, rituals and murder.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @PNMbah, on Wednesday, the governor appreciated Orji for his exemplary conduct in apprehending the prime suspect in the gruesome incident that occurred in Umumba, Ezeagu Council Area of the state.

According to him, the suspect was intercepted by Officer Orji while attempting to flee the country through a Nigerian border post.

“I was delighted to receive Prince Orji Ugochukwu, the immigration officer who apprehended the prime suspect. I praise his bravery, integrity, and sense of duty.

“I also laud his moral courage and professionalism during a moment that tested his character.

“Ugochukwu has distinguished himself as a man of integrity who, when faced with a test of character, chose duty over personal gain and upheld the honour of his uniform,” Mbah said.

The governor said that his actions reflected the very spirit of service it strived to instill in institutions.

Describing him as a role model for both his colleagues and the general public, Mbah emphasized the importance of such conduct in building a society grounded in justice and accountability.

“He is indeed a worthy role model, and we greatly appreciate his effort,” the Governor added.

