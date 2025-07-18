Mbah approves six commissioner-nominees, new Head of Service

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the appointment of six commissioner-nominees, which he forwarded to the state House of Assembly for possible confirmation, and a new Head of Service.

This was contained in a statement signed by Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, and issued on Thursday in Enugu.

According to the statement, the nominees are Benjamin Okoh, Prof. Benedeth Okoli, Enyinna Ogbonna, Dr. Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo, Prof. George Ugwu, and Ben-Collins Ndu Jr.

The statement said the names had been transmitted to the Enugu State House of Assembly for confirmation.

It added also that Mbah approved the appointment of Godwin Anigbo as the Enugu State Head of Service.

“This appointment takes effect immediately,” it said.

