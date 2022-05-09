Mayweather wins huge bet on Alvarez loss

Floyd Mayweather won a huge bet on Dmitry Bivol beating his old rival Canelo Alvarez.

The pound-for-pound great staked £8,104 ($10,000) on the Russian to join him as the only men to get their hand raised as the winner against the Mexican.

And the eye-watering bet saw the American take home £42,546 ($52,500).

Mayweather posted the bet slip on his Instagram with the caption: “Easy pick up,” after cashing in at odds of just over 4/1 on the underdog.

He was the last man to beat Canelo when he outpointed the Mexican back in 2013.

But he fancied Bivol to join his club and put his money where his mouth was to land a huge bet.

The win will still be change for someone like Mayweather who earned around £700 million in his glittering career.

But it was still a massive show of faith in Bivol that someone of Mayweather’s stature fancied him so heavily to win the fight.

Alvarez will take time to consider his options but plans to trigger a rematch clause to get revenge against Bivol after the Russian defended his WBA light-heavyweight crown with a punch-perfect performance.

Alvarez, 31, admitted it might have been one weight division too far in challenging the title holder at 175lb.

The Mexican will take stock but his initial plan is to force the rematch in the contract for an immediate return with just the second man to beat him in 61 fights.

“You have to accept it, it’s boxing,” Alvarez said. “He’s a great champion. Sometimes in boxing, you win. Sometimes you lose. Not making excuses. I lost today and he won.”

In the ring, he promised that he would exercise his rematch clause.

“Of course I want a rematch,” he said. “This doesn’t end like this.”

However, in the post-fight press conference Canelo was less sure of what is next move will be.

“This could be the biggest rivalry in my career now,” he said. “I can keep my head up, I’m looking for challenges in different weight classes and do things out of my comfort zone. There’s no shame in doing what I did. We will see what happens.”