Boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather has confirmed he’s open to a rematch with Conor McGregor – once he’s done with Logan Paul.

Mayweather is set to face Paul – who built an online following through social media sites such as Vine and YouTube – in an exhibition bout in Miami on June 6.

However, Mayweather appears to have one eye on the future, and the 44-year-old looks to have planned his next string of exhibition bouts.

And, Leonard Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, has recently confirmed that Money’s next bout could be a rematch against MMA’s McGregor.

“I’d like to say to Conor (McGregor), if you’re listening, you can get that too. You can get that too,” Ellerbe said when promoted about how McGregor can top the Paul bout.

Ellerbe then confirmed if Money would be up for the rematch: “Most definitely. Because that right there is very personal.

“After everything where they left the ring and they hugged and all that. But things are a little different now, things are a little different.”

Mayweather, himself, added: “The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then hate on me.”

Mayweather and McGregor face off in Money’s final professional bout – that took the unblemished fighter to 50-0 – in 2017, ending in a TKO victory for Mayweather.

However, the former Professional boxer must navigate the internet sensation before he can put pen-to-paper on a mouth-watering rematch with the former UFC Light Heavyweight champion.