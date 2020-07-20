Boxing great Floyd Mayweather is being lined up for another return to the ring against former super-featherweight world champion Takashi Uchiyama, according to reports.

The 43-year-old is said to be keen to return to Japan after pocketing £7 million following his win over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN’s annual New Year’s Eve event in 2018.

And eFight believe that the same promotion are working on grand plans to pit Mayweather against Uchiyama in another exhibition bout under the RIZIN Fighting Federation banner.

The 40-year-old retired in 2016 after losing consecutive fights to Jezreel Corrales – but had been the WBA’s junior lightweight champion for six years between 2010 and 2016.

Across that period, Uchiyama had made 11 defences of his world title at 130 pounds.

But, unlike Mayweather’s previous RIZIN showpiece, the proposed fight with Uchiyama would ensure the boxing great will take on a legitimate champion this time around, albeit from a lower weight division.

Mayweather has held discussions over re-entering the ring, but his plans have so far been scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

He has been unable to travel, even on his private jet, to broker deals.

Promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara has outlined the obstacles preventing another exhibition in the near future, but does expect Mayweather to fight once again.

He told Japanese press: “Mayweather vs Takashi Uchiyama is the most exciting.

“There are various problems such as immigration, opponents, money, etc.

“But communication with the person is progressing positively. I expect the possibility.”

Mayweather officially stepped away from professional boxing in 2017 after downing UFC star Conor McGregor.

The five-division champion was able to stop McGregor in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – and took his record to 50-0.

