Floyd Mayweather has dismissed claims that he could come out of retirement and insisted that he is “finished with boxing”.

There have been suggestions that Mayweather, who beat Conor McGregor in his last fight in 2017, could return to the ring to take on Adrien Broner.

However, Mayweather played down such claims and says that he doesn’t want to face fighters who “sell out little arenas”.

Mayweather told Fight Hype: “These are just rumours. I’m retired. I’m finished with boxing. I stay in shape.

“I am not retired from business. Would I fight with McGregor? People make $370 million. I make that in one night. I made over $320 million twice. It only took me 36 minutes or 28 minutes, something like that.

“If this guy [Broner] wants to fight Floyd I say ‘you guys sell out little arenas and do some little baby moves, not bad, but I’m older and a lot wiser, meaning I don’t want to end up like my uncle Rog. A lot of fighters don’t know when to give up.

“Even the fight with McGregor it was smart on my behalf and smart on his behalf. I can make more money than any other fighter.”

Mayweather revealed that he is enjoying being retired but did suggest that he could return for a fight against a fighter who sells out big arenas.

He said: “Even if we did it again it’s entertainment and it’s business. I’m not boxing – no boxing at all.

“I’m done, I’m retired and I love my life. I enjoy being retired.

“If I see an opportunity and have a little fun and make $600 million – why not.

“If I was to come back why would I fight a fighter that only sells out little cities?”

Mayweather has taken part in 50 fights during his career, winning all of them.

He is one of the greatest boxers ever having won 15 major world titles.

Last month Mayweather revealed his desire to follow in the footsteps of his uncle Roger and become a trainer.