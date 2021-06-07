Floyd Mayweather has admitted that he “robbed” people that paid the $50 pay-per-view price for his fight with Logan Paul in Miami, but that ultimately, he doesn’t care.

Money Mayweather and Logan Paul spent eight round largely hugging during their exhibition fight on Sunday night, in an event that will have to go down as one of the most surreal and quite frankly lowest moments in the sport’s history.

Paul lasted the distance against 44-year-old Mayweather, a result that he is claiming as a moral victory, with the end of the fight being greeted with boos from some in the crowd.

After the fight, Mayweather admitted that he had probably robbed people of their money if they had purchased the fight.

He told the media: “When it comes to legalized bank robbery, I’m the best. I changed my name from ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ to ‘Money Mayweather.’

Mayweather then gloated about how he relished the opportunity to make a quick buck with Paul which he described as a “quick heist.”

“I’m somewhere in Aruba, in the Bahamas, in Dubai, I’m traveling the world on my jet, making millions every month, not worried about nothing and then when I see there’s a chance for me to do a heist, a quick heist, I’m going to let you all know this.

Y’all can say what you want to say. At the end of day, I’m the smart one because I don’t care if you write good about me, you write bad about me, just keep writing about me. Y’all are keeping my name out there.”

Mayweather reportedly made between $50 and $100 million from the fight. And fair play to him. If you decided to buy the fight you can’t exactly complain, it was never going to be the Rumble in the Jungle. I’m honestly not sure what you were expecting.